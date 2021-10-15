Mexico City: Shots fired in robbery attempt at airport, 2 injured
Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport on Friday.
Shots were fired in the vicinity of Terminal 2 of Mexico City's international airport on Friday morning with at least two people injured and one suspect arrested, according to the capital's police chief.
Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said in a post on Twitter that the two injured were "out of danger," adding that the detained suspect had also been shot and injured.
The incident was likely sparked by a robbery attempt in which a bodyguard fired shots in order to repel an alleged robber on a motorbike, according to officials. It was not immediately clear if the suspect or others also fired weapons.
Images published by outlet Telediario showed a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a crumpled motorcycle in front of it, just a short distance from the terminal's normally bustling traffic circle where passengers arrive at and leave the airport.
National Guard police said the perpetrator of the attempted robbery had followed the SUV from a nearby subway station.
Operations at the airport, Mexico's biggest, have not been affected, according to the airport's media office.
-
Technology
$590 million ransomware payments reported to US...
According to a report, the figure is 42% higher than the amount... READ MORE
-
Americas
Mexico City: Shots fired in robbery attempt at...
Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport on Friday. READ MORE
-
Europe
UK leaders shocked, devastated by lawmaker David...
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church. READ MORE
-
Europe
Germany: Three parties announce initial deal to...
Move brings Finance Minister Olaf Scholz closer to succeeding Angela... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mansoor leads White Cane March
The International White Cane Day is observed worldwide on Oct 15 to... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK leaders shocked, devastated by lawmaker Amess' ...
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full capacity attendance allowed at Makkah,...
Masks no longer required in Saudi Arabia’s open spaces as curbs ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China launches second crewed mission to build...
Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions intended to... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month
14 October 2021
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year