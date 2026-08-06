Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum shot to death during livestream

The killing comes amid persistent violence in Culiacan, which has been at the center of a conflict between rival organised crime factions competing for control

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 10:46 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Mexican social media influencer Cesar Gastelum was shot and killed on Tuesday while livestreaming with friends outside a fast food restaurant in the northwestern city of Culiacan, local authorities said.

Gastelum, who had nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and was known for comedy videos, was streaming live outside a fast food restaurant when two people on a motorcycle, both wearing helmets, approached him and his friends. In a recording of the livestream, seen by Reuters, the driver of the motorcycle appeared to fire a gun directly at Gastelum.

Recommended For You

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat

Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat

Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal responds to media reports of assets freeze

Dubai businessman Satish Sanpal responds to media reports of assets freeze

 

A security official in Sinaloa state confirmed Gastelum's death and said a significant security operation was underway.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The killing comes amid persistent violence in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa, which has been at the center of a conflict between rival organised crime factions competing for control.

The shooting also recalled the May 2025 killing of Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Marquez, who was shot to death during a TikTok livestream at the salon where she worked in Zapopan, in the western state of Jalisco. Marquez, 23, was killed after a man entered the salon and opened fire, according to prosecutors. Her death was investigated under femicide protocols.

In July, Mexican authorities announced the arrest in Jalisco of Ramon Angel Alvarez Ayala, known as "El R-1," whom Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified as the leader of a criminal cell linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Authorities have linked Alvarez Ayala to the killing of Marquez and accused him of ordering and financing the November 2025 murder of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea

2

Colleague mourns Indian expat killed in Dubai gas cylinder explosion at showroom

3

‘Several trucks caught fire': Dubai clarifies overnight blaze caused by workshop accident

4

Fact check: False claims about Dubai South fire debunked after official clarification

5

Man killed in Dubai car showroom explosion identified as Indian expat