Mexican authorities rescue 22 foreigners kidnapped in a hotel
Three minors and a pregnant woman were among them
Mexican authorities rescued on Tuesday 22 foreigners, most of them Cuban and Haitian, who were earlier in the day kidnapped when gunmen stormed a hotel in the central state of San Luis Potosi, the region’s attorney general said.
The gunmen also kidnapped 16 Mexicans when they ransacked the Sol y Luna hotel in Matehuala, about 195 km north of the city of San Luis Potosi, the regional capital.
The Mexicans were released earlier but the foreign nationals had to be rescued in a remote area by the road between Matehuala and the regional capital, Arturo Garza Herrera, the attorney general of the state, said in a statement.
The foreigners were due to be transferred to the city of San Luis Potosi to be fed and to get medical help. Garza’s office did not give any details of the rescue or say if any of the foreigners were injured.
While most of the rescued foreigners were Haitians and Cubans, earlier there were reports that some Venezuelans were among them, Garza’s office said in a statement. Three minors and a pregnant woman were among them.
“I am going to notify the migration institute so that they can be involved since we do not know the migratory status of these people,” Garza said.
ALSO READ:
>> Gunmen kidnap 73 students in latest attack on Nigeria school
>> Dubai court reduces kidnapper's jail term from three years to one
Many migrants hoping to reach the United States face great danger on the way, with kidnappings, extortion, rape and even murders reported. Some are conscripted to work for drug cartels fighting over drug-trafficking routes.
In June, a human rights group reported that some 3,300 migrants stranded in Mexico since January due to a US border policy have been kidnapped, raped, trafficked or assaulted.
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into...
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the launch "absolutely... READ MORE
-
Americas
Mexican authorities rescue 22 foreigners...
Three minors and a pregnant woman were among them READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia holiday hotspot to reopen...
Langkawi will reopen from September 16 to fully vaccinated travellers. READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
People’s peace, indeed, is a popular peace
Mike Pompeo’s insights into rapprochement efforts between the... READ MORE
-
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
Dubai retailers cheer new faster iPhone launch. READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips,...
The new phone will start retailing at Dh2,567 READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed orders humanitarian flights to...
Materials will be immediately sent out to those affected by floods READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
The mandatory midday work break aims to ensure the well-being of... READ MORE
Business
iPhone 13 launch: UAE prices revealed
14 September 2021
Government
UAE: 3-month midday break rule ends today
14 September 2021
Technology
Apple unveils iPhone 13 with faster chips, sharper cameras
14 September 2021
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in factory
14 September 2021
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE mobile networks change names
14 September 2021
Economy
UAE businesses plan 4% pay rise for staff in 2022
14 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates to begin A380 service to Istanbul from October 1