Melania Trump tight-lipped as ever in new memoir

Melania Trump reads a book to children during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2018.— AFP file

As first lady, Melania Trump was a cipher to Americans and now, with her husband weeks from possibly securing a return to the White House, her glossy memoir "Melania" still leaves more questions than answers.

The former model who immigrated from Slovenia and married then-Manhattan-playboy and tycoon Donald Trump in 2005 generated one big headline by using her 182-page book to reveal a strong pro-choice stand on abortion rights.

"A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes," the former first lady writes. "Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body."

"I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."

That's a bold statement for the wife of a man who boasts that his signature victory as president was naming the Supreme Court justices who scrapped the longstanding national right to abortion under Roe v Wade.

Why Melania Trump, 54, went public with this right ahead of the November 5 election -- in which Democrat Kamala Harris seeks to cast a Trump victory as hellbent on further abortion clampdowns -- is unclear.

She has barely appeared during his campaign. So, was she showing independence? Or, instead, was she helping her husband with centrist voters by muddying his anti-abortion policies?

Melania Trump does not answer that or many other questions in the $40 book.

Its publication follows a staggering list of other family products sold in the election run-up -- from a gold Donald Trump watch and golden Donald Trump shoes to a Bible and a cryptocurrency announced by the former president and his sons.

She backs her husband's unprecedented refusal to acknowledge he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, calling the vote-counting process "a mess" -- despite no evidence for this -- and saying, "Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day."

She also repeats a previous claim that she was unaware a mob of Trump supporters was storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to halt certification of Biden's victory -- because she was busy with White House decorations.

"My team was already behind schedule and focused on the task," she writes of the day when the entire country was glued to television sets, as the crowd rampaged through the symbol of US democracy.

The claim contradicts former top aide Stephanie Grisham, who revealed that she tried to get her boss to issue a statement asking for the insurrection to stop -- and received in response a text message reading simply: "no."

Melania Trump also uses the book to repeat Republican talking points on the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.