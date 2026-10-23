Melania Trump brokers Russia-Ukraine ceasefire for city of Oleshky; truce to begin Oct 29

Residents of the southern Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a deepening food crisis

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 5:31 PM UPDATED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 5:44 PM
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US first lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, which will begin on October 29, the White House said on Friday.

Residents of the southern Ukrainian town, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a deepening food crisis.

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"Both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway," a White House statement said.

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Melania Trump has been active in trying to get Ukrainian children seized by Russia during the war returned to their families.

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water," Melania Trump said in the statement.

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