US: 3 injured after medical air helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 8:51 AM

Three people were critically injured after a helicopter crashed on a freeway in Sacramento, California, on Monday evening, CBS News reported, citing the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Fire Department and Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The helicopter went down on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Howe Avenue, the report said, adding that it was a helicopter that provides air medical services.

It was not yet clear if the helicopter was travelling to or from a hospital, the report added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, CBS said.

"There has been a harrowing helicopter crash on 50 eastbound west of 59th St.," Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said in a post on X, adding that survivors are being treated at local hospitals.