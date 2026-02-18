Mark Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media addiction trial
The trial will determine whether Google and Meta deliberately designed their platforms to encourage compulsive use among young people, damaging their mental health in the process
- PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 8:08 AM
- AFP
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Wednesday at a groundbreaking social media addiction trial, summoned by lawyers representing a plaintiff who alleges Instagram and other platforms were deliberately designed to make young users addicted.
The 41-year-old head of Meta — which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — is the most anticipated witness in the California trial, the first in a series of cases that could set legal precedent for thousands of lawsuits filed by American families against major social media platforms.