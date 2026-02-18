Mark Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media addiction trial

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify Wednesday at a groundbreaking social media addiction trial, summoned by lawyers representing a plaintiff who alleges Instagram and other platforms were deliberately designed to make young users addicted.

The 41-year-old head of Meta — which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — is the most anticipated witness in the California trial, the first in a series of cases that could set legal precedent for thousands of lawsuits filed by American families against major social media platforms.