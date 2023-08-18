Man jumps to death from roof of New York luxury hotel where top celebrities lived

His body smashed through the glass awning of the tower before landing on the sidewalk

Fri 18 Aug 2023

A man died after falling 750ft from the roof of the five-star hotel Mandarin Oriental in New York City on Thursday night.

Wearing pyjamas, the man reportedly took a service lift to reach the top of the 55-storey Deutsche Bank Centre tower in Columbus Circle, according to a report in the Daily Mail, citing police sources. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is located on the top 19 floors of the tower.

He jumped from the roof of the building, smashing through the glass awning before landing on the sidewalk. He was declared dead on the spot, the report added. The impact was so severe that his arm was found across the street.

“The marquee cut him in half,” a building employee was quoted as saying.

The person is not believed to be a guest at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel or a resident of the luxury building, which has been home to some popular celebrities including rapper Jay-Z, actress Cynthia Nixon, and model Gisele Bundchen, according to the New York Post.

Last month, a 63-year-old man jumped off the 63-story 50 West St. building in Manhattan, New York. Police said he was found lying unconscious on the ground and had sustained injuries “indicative of falling from an elevated position”. He was pronounced dead at the scene, reported the New York Post.

