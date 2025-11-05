  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 05, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png29.2°C

Man arrested after groping Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Despite the incident, Sheinbaum treated the man politely, agreeing to take a picture with him, then patting him on the back

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 10:00 PM

Top Stories

UAE plans 4th national highway under Dh170-billion project to tackle rising traffic

UAE plans 4th national highway under Dh170-billion project to tackle rising traffic

Popular Dubai bike store Wolfi temporarily closed after fire breaks out in SZR branch

Popular Dubai bike store Wolfi temporarily closed after fire breaks out in SZR branch

UAE plans new traffic systems, policies, transport options to curb peak-hour rush

UAE plans new traffic systems, policies, transport options to curb peak-hour rush

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on Wednesday for making sexual harassment a criminal offense nationwide after a man groped and tried to kiss her as she walked down the street.

The incident occurred on Tuesday as Sheinbaum walked to an event near the presidential palace, shaking hands and taking pictures with people along the way, videos on social media showed.

Recommended For You

Broadway classic 'Annie' makes its UAE debut this December

Broadway classic 'Annie' makes its UAE debut this December

DP World Tour Play-Offs 2025: Can anyone stop Rory's Race to Dubai charge?

DP World Tour Play-Offs 2025: Can anyone stop Rory's Race to Dubai charge?

'Just the beginning': India captain says plan is to make Women's World Cup win a habit

'Just the beginning': India captain says plan is to make Women's World Cup win a habit

Dubai: Gold prices rise slightly; analysts say global costs could jump over $4,100

Dubai: Gold prices rise slightly; analysts say global costs could jump over $4,100

India tribunal lifts WhatsApp data-sharing ban, upholds Meta fine

India tribunal lifts WhatsApp data-sharing ban, upholds Meta fine

 

The man approached Sheinbaum from behind, put his arm around her shoulder, and touched her inappropriately, while attempting to kiss her neck.

A member of the presidential security detail pulled away the man, who appeared to be intoxicated.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, explained Wednesday that she decided to file a complaint to police when she realized the man continued to harass other women.

Authorities later reported that the man had been arrested.

"My view is, if I don't file a complaint, what will happen to other Mexican women? If they do this to the president, what will happen to all women in our country?" Sheinbaum said at her morning press conference.

The government will review whether this behavior "is a criminal offense in all states, because it should be a criminal offense and we are going to launch a campaign," she added, acknowledging that she suffered similar harassment in her youth.

The 32 federal districts that make up the country each has its own criminal code, and not all of them include criminal penalties for such behavior.

Despite the incident, Sheinbaum treated the man politely, agreeing to take a picture with him, then patting him on the back.

"This person approached me completely drunk, I don't know if he was on drugs," she said. "It wasn't until I saw the videos that I realized what had really happened."

The complaint against the man was filed with the prosecutor's office in Mexico City, where sexual harassment is punishable by law.

The incident also sparked criticism of the president's security detail and denunciations of so-called macho attitudes that normalize unwelcome intrusions on women's personal space and bodies.

Some 70 per cent of Mexican women aged 15 and over experience at least one incident of sexual harassment in their lives, according to data from UN Women.