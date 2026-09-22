Mamdani, Trump meet with 'all members of the press' in NYC after White House media ban

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he told US President Donald Trump during their meeting in New York that he believes in a free press.

Mamdani made these remarks during an interview with CNN, following his meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, as the dispute over the White House's decision to bar CNN, MS NOW and Politico continued.

“What I said is that I believe in a free press, and I believe in the importance of engaging in questions from all, no matter whether they are based in a compliment or on a critique,” Mamdani told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour during a sit-down interview on Monday.

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“You saw that we spoke to representatives from CNN, from MS NOW, from Politico, from Crain’s, from The City Reporter, from a wide variety, and that is something that will continue under my administration, because I believe it’s a critical part of the fourth estate being able to do its job," he added.

Mamdani also spoke about his relationship with media outlets that have frequently criticised him, saying he remains willing to answer their questions.

“You know you could pick up a copy of the New York Post almost every day of the week, and you’d find me there on the cover, and I’ll still take questions from the New York Post because I think that that’s also what it means to be in New York City politics—to engage with New Yorkers,” Mamdani told CNN.

Following his meeting with Trump, Mamdani reiterated his position during a joint press conference at Gracie Mansion.

Asked whether he had challenged Trump over the decision to restrict access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico, Mamdani said he had made clear that journalists would be allowed to cover events in New York.

“I told the President that we're going to have all of the members of the press here on the lawn. And that is something that I believe in, as everyone, no matter the opinion or the critique, that we engage," the NYC Mayor said.

The comments came amid a dispute over White House media access after CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to revoke their White House access.

Trump, speaking to reporters after the meeting with Mamdani, defended the restrictions and dismissed suggestions that media organisations would boycott him.

“They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press,” Trump said.

Trump said he believed news organisations had an obligation to report fairly.

“I'm only doing it because I think the press also has an obligation,” Trump said.

He specifically criticised CNN and MS NOW, saying, “If you look at CNN, it's fake news. If you look at MS Now—I don't even know what MS Now is,” while accusing the outlets of being biased.

“I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house,” Trump said, referring to the White House.

“They're very bad for the country, very bad for national security, so I have that obligation," he added.

The dispute began after Trump announced on Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the organisations of repeatedly publishing what he called “fake news.”

Journalists from the affected outlets were subsequently denied entry to the White House grounds, while some press credentials were disabled or confiscated.

The White House has defended the policy, arguing that while the First Amendment protects the right of news organisations to publish, it does not automatically guarantee an individual outlet access to the White House grounds, briefing room or presidential press pool.

The three media organisations have challenged the restrictions in federal court, alleging that the decision violates First Amendment press protections and Fifth Amendment due process rights. A federal hearing is scheduled in Washington.

The dispute has also affected the White House television pool. CNN had been scheduled to serve as the television pool network for Trump's New York trip, but its removal disrupted the traditional arrangement under which participating networks share footage of presidential events with other news organisations. Other television networks subsequently halted pool coverage in solidarity with the affected outlets.