Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes south of Fiji islands

The US President reported tooth pain on Sunday, prompting an X-ray examination and root canal treatment
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck south of the Fiji Islands on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 188 km (116.82 miles), it added.
Though this was considered a strong tremor, no tsunami warning has been issued for the US West Coast, British Columvia or Alaska, according to the authorities.
Just a few days ago, a magnitude 5.9 quake was also recorded in the Fiji region.
He is leaving the newspaper to lead a newly formed Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation
69% of the world's population still believes that men make better political leaders than women, and only 27% believe that it is essential for democracy that women have the same rights as men
He has been suffering from leukaemia 'for some time' and had recently developed lung infection
Four Indigenous children, aged 13, 9, 5 and 1, were found alive Friday by rescuers after having wandered alone through the jungle for over a month
The 58-year-old driver was arrested and is being held at a police station where he will later be charged, say authorities
The supreme leader's guarded approval comes days after both Tehran and Washington denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal
Shahbaz Sharif says the country is moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth and energy security