Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes south of Fiji islands

Just a few days ago, a magnitude 5.9 quake was also recorded in the region

File photo

By Reuters Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 10:44 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck south of the Fiji Islands on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 188 km (116.82 miles), it added.

Though this was considered a strong tremor, no tsunami warning has been issued for the US West Coast, British Columvia or Alaska, according to the authorities.

