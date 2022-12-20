Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California

Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.
No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.
Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.
The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.
That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.
ALSO READ:
Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
The drop in the SpaceX CEO's net worth has been attributed largely to his controversial takeover of Twitter
According to Vitali Klitschko, these took place in a district known for housing government agencies and buildings
Elon Musk’s predictions that his company Neuralink would someday help restore sight to the blind or return people ‘full-body functionality’ are inspiring, scientists say, but premature
Yoga, with its focus on breathing and mindful movement, can be an especially effective tool for alleviating this feeling of nonstop doing. 15-minute session in the morning or evening can help the mind and body reset to a more comfortable pace
An international donor conference in Paris racks up more than one billion euros of financial and in-kind support
American men are stuck in a 'friendship recession.' Here’s how to climb out
ChatGPT is, quite simply, the best AI chatbot ever released to the general public