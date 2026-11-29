A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on Saturday, rattling windows in the Los Angeles area and forcing an airliner to abort landing at the city's airport.

The quake was centred off the coast of Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey reported, and was followed by a series of aftershocks.

The quake triggered car alarms, shattered windows at the airport and sent smoke billowing from a refinery as automated safety procedures were activated, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

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The California governor's Office of Emergency Services said on Facebook it was "actively working with local officials to assess any impacts."

"Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks," it added.

The initial quake forced a Delta Airlines plane to abort landing just as it approached Los Angeles airport, according to footage from the area.

The airliner was on the point of touching down when the quake struck, prompting the crew to be ordered to abort in case a crack had appeared in the runway. This video from AFP shows how it happened.

City Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News "that was absolutely the right thing to do, because how would they know until the runways have been checked?"

An aftershock knocked out a white ceiling panel at Los Angeles airport where windows in one of the terminals were also shattered.

"People were scared," Kenna Cramer, 27, an attorney from Maryland who was boarding a flight home to Washington, told local media.

"There was a minor scream coming from a woman, then everyone calmed down."

Tears and flames

Referring to the scene at the airport, one comment under the California governor's post read, "Some people acted as if nothing happened, others were in tears, others were lying on the floor."

After the initial temblor, a Chevron refinery in southern California activated safety flaring to guard against potential dangers in the system. The company said the intermittent shoots of fire and smoke were controled and did "not pose a safety risk to the community."

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said it was in "earthquake mode," as personnel from more than 100 fire stations conducted an assessment of critical infrastructure under its jurisdiction by land, air and sea.

"No significant infrastructure damage or injuries have been noted within the city of Los Angeles," the department said on its website after the exercise was completed.

California is no stranger to earthquakes, but the first jolt was "one of the larger ones we've had in the Los Angeles area in quite a while," seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate, told local media.

The US West Coast is the confluence of several of the Earth's tectonic plates, and tremors are not uncommon.

The majority are small, barely noticed by inhabitants, including the more than 18 million living in the greater Los Angeles area.

But the area has been struck by a number of major earthquakes, including a 1994 quake that hit Northridge, in the Los Angeles area, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands more, as it wrought billions of dollars of damage to homes and infrastructure.

The San Francisco earthquake of 1906, which also caused a tsunami, is thought to have killed upwards of 3,000 people, some of whom died in fires that erupted after the powerful tremor.