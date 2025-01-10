Los Angeles like 'war scene' after fires, Biden says

Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Friday likened Los Angeles to a "war scene" as multiple major blazes continued to devour neighbourhoods around the city.

"It reminded me of more of a war scene, where you had certain targets that were bombarded," Biden said.

The president added that there was "clear evidence of looting" during the mayhem, while also slamming "demagogues" for spreading rampant disinformation about the fires.