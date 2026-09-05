'Big Redd, Shreddington': Why Lindsay Clancy's 75-year-old attorney is going viral

Kevin Reddington did not set out to become internet-famous, but the 75-year-old defence attorney of Lindsay Clancy has become an unexpected social media star during the closely watched murder trial for his fierce representation of his client and no-nonsense attitude.

Court clips of the veteran Massachusetts defence lawyer have been drawing praise from supporters who say he has forcefully argued the role of postpartum psychosis and mental illness in the case.

Clancy's televised trial has sparked debate over postpartum mental health treatment in the US and how the country's legal system treats cases where mothers kill their children.

What is the Lindsay Clancy case about?

Clancy, 36, is charged with first-degree murder for strangling her three children with exercise bands in 2023 in their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury.

Her attorney, Reddington, does not dispute Clancy killed her children, but has argued she was in the midst of a psychotic episode.

Clancy, a ​former labour and delivery nurse, faces life in prison without parole if convicted. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, she could ​be committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

A judge declared a mistrial on September 4 after a jury of nine women and three men was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case after seven days of deliberations. Eleven jurors were in favour of finding Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, but they were opposed by a single holdout.

Who is Kevin Reddington?

Reddington has represented major clients in Massachusetts for 50 years before Clancy, which is perhaps the most high-profile case of the veteran defence attorney's career.

He has practiced law since 1975 and handled over 100 murder cases. He was named Massachusetts’ best criminal defence attorney by Boston Magazine in 2002.

He's a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honour reserved for a small group of trial attorneys. Mental illness defences have long been part of his work.

Reddington shot to fame in 1989 when he won a case for Therese Rogers, arguing successfully that she was suffering from PTSD at the hands of her abusive boyfriend and showed signs of delusion when she fatally stabbed him.

Why has Reddington gone viral now?

While his long history of dealing with clients suffering from mental health issues sort of made him the best choice for Clancy's case, Reddington's aggressive courtroom style has generated a fandom of its own.

His blunt, sharp courtroom manner has turned him into a TikTok fixture, with several videos tagged #kevinreddington and nicknames like "Big Redd" and "Shreddington."

He doesn't mince words when it comes to speaking his mind. In one instance, Reddington told the judge that his instructions to the jurors on reasonable doubt were "soft" and asked him to address the issue more "forcefully."

In a heated exchange in court on Friday, he accused a juror of lying. Reddington said that two jury notes suggest that the juror was refusing to apply the law and "not being honest" with the judge.

After the mistrial was declared, Reddington said his client and the other members of the jury were let down by the man who declined to vote for an acquittal.

"They were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was," Reddington told reporters. "I hope that guy can sleep well at night."

And it's not just about his attitude. Many who followed the trial, especially mothers who'd struggled with postpartum mental health themselves, said he gave real weight and visibility to something they felt was too often dismissed. One supporter drove from Texas with her daughter just to watch him in court.

âYouâre the voice of so many momsâ: Kevin Reddington fans hug lawyer outside court https://t.co/z0RgwRqiwl pic.twitter.com/HBpWwgQyXb — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

He has also been an emotional support for his client. One of the most talked about moments from the trial has been from the fourth day, when Reddington held Clancy’s hand while she wept during the playing of the 911 call her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, made to authorities after finding her.

What's next?

The mistrial doesn't end the case. Clancy is still charged, prosecutors haven't said whether they'll retry her, and a status hearing is set for September 29. Reddington's moment in the spotlight likely isn't over either.