US jury unable to reach verdict in Lindsay Clancy children murder trial

Clancy does not deny strangling her three, but claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis — excusing her from criminal responsibility

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 3 Sept 2026, 12:14 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A US judge on Wednesday sent jurors back for a final push toward a verdict in Lindsay Clancy's triple murder trial after they deadlocked for a second time, raising the prospect of a mistrial.

Clancy, 36, does not deny strangling her children Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, but claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis — excusing her from criminal responsibility. 

Recommended For You

Two tankers on fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

Two tankers on fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC

Fire at Kuwait residential complex under control after Iran drone attack

Fire at Kuwait residential complex under control after Iran drone attack

Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan deal with attacks after US launches new strikes on Iran

Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan deal with attacks after US launches new strikes on Iran

Iran security chief says US to face new war strategy after strikes

Iran security chief says US to face new war strategy after strikes

Trump says prepared to strike Iran again, renewed campaign won't last long

Trump says prepared to strike Iran again, renewed campaign won't last long

 

Her five-week trial, which was televised and featured more than 80 witnesses, has sparked debate in the United States over maternal mental health. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The jury on Wednesday indicated to Judge William Sullivan that it had reached a stalemate again on the fifth day of deliberations. To reach a verdict, all 12 jurors must agree.

If they cannot agree, the judge will declare a mistrial and prosecutors must decide whether to try the case again with a new jury.

According to US media, Sullivan issued the jurors a last-resort, so-called "dynamite charge" that encourages them to keep discussing in a bid to break the impasse and avoid a mistrial.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, saying she heard a voice ordering her to kill her children. Her lawyers say this was caused by postpartum psychosis. 

After the killings at her family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023, she jumped from a second-story window in an apparent suicide attempt that left her paralyzed from the waist down. 

The former nurse faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder. 

Jurors can also find Clancy guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter, or not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility — a verdict that would see Clancy sent to a psychiatric facility.

During Clancy's trial, dozens of women dressed in pink came to the Massachusetts court to show their support for her. 

Postpartum psychosis is a medical emergency that affects about one to two women in every 1,000 births, according to Sally Wilson, national training coordinator at the UK-based charity Action on Postpartum Psychosis. 

Clancy's case is "an incredibly distressing and rare outcome of postpartum psychosis," Wilson told AFP last month.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Fire at Kuwait residential complex under control after Iran drone attack

2

Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan deal with attacks after US launches new strikes on Iran

3

Sharjah Ruler orders Sudan Private School to return fees after parent's complaint

4

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: New Al Taawun tunnel to cut waiting times by up to 85%

5

'UAE does not stop': Sheikh Mohammed says 'we do not wait for perfect conditions' to deliver