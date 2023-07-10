'Life threatening' floods lash New York state, spark emergency

Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage the risks of natural disaster
Swiss foreign minister says situation in Pakistan is a stark reminder of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change
Heavy rains caused "life threatening" flooding on Sunday in New York state, turning streets into raging waterways, washing out bridges and leading the governor to declare a state of emergency.
A woman was killed while trying to leave her house with her dog in the Hudson Valley when she was swept away in a flash flood, multiple media reports said.
Governor Kathy Hochul declared states of emergency in Orange County, northwest of New York City, and in Ontario County in the central part of the state, noting that up to eight inches (200 mm) of rain had created "life threatening conditions due to flash flooding."
"We are approaching a critical point in this weather event," Hochul said.
By Sunday evening, more than 12,000 customers had lost electricity, her office said.
The heavy rains washed out roadways and stranded people in their cars and homes.
The National Weather Service said it was "receiving multiple reports of significant flooding and persons trapped in vehicles in eastern Orange county."
"Remember Turn Around Don't Drown," it warned drivers.
As of 8:00 pm (2400 GMT), highways were closed in at least five counties, including Westchester County, which is immediately north of New York City, and borders the Hudson River.
The governor's office said the state should expect more storms on Monday.
"Excessive rainfall caused by slow-moving thunderstorms is likely to continue causing flash flooding and minor to isolated moderate river flooding tonight into Monday," it said.
ALSO READ:
Swiss foreign minister says situation in Pakistan is a stark reminder of the urgent need for international cooperation against climate change
I know places in Canada would love to have you so, don't make it another cruel summer, he said
Wembanyama said a person grabbed him from behind and that his security team dealt with the matter
"You being on the run for almost 40 years is a consciousness of guilt," the judge tells 65-year-old Donald Santini
"I have no reason to rejoice, fourteen years are gone," says the man who was jailed in 2008 over the murder of an 87-year-old woman
The investigating agency found that the accused were also involved in tampering of evidence
The Guinness World Records has tweeted a video showing how it monitored MrBeast’s feat on the new social media platform by Meta
A person who posted a TikTok video of the incident said that the shark was in shallow water for about half an hour before swimming away