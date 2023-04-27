Legendary US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79: US media

Springer, whose show became an international hit that ran for 27 years, reportedly died peacefully at his home in Chicago after 'a brief illness'

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 6:50 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Apr 2023, 6:51 PM

Longtime US talk show host Jerry Springer, whose program became a symbol of low brow television with its on-air fights, swearing and infidelity revelations, has died at the age of 79, US media reported Thursday.

Springer, whose show became an international hit that ran for 27 years, died peacefully at his home in Chicago after "a brief illness," TMZ cited a family spokesperson as saying.