Lara Trump to step down from Republican Party post, eyes Senate seat

Lara Trump looks on during Donald Trump's rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on November 6. Reuter File Photo

Lara Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, said she would step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and would consider a US Senate vacancy if Marco Rubio is confirmed as secretary of state.

"The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting," she said in a Sunday night post on X that cited fundraising, election integrity and voter turnout as goals met.

Lara Trump told the Associated Press in an interview she was open to filling the US Senate seat that would be vacated if the Senate confirms Trump pick Marco Rubio as the next secretary of state. "It is something I would seriously consider,” she told the AP. "If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would choose a replacement to serve out the remainder of Rubio's six-year term, which ends in 2026.

Lara Trump and North Carolina Republican Party leader Michael Whatley in March assumed leadership of the RNC, which played a key role in marshalling voters and funds for the November 5 general election. Trump last week asked Whatley to remain as chair of the organisation.