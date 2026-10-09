Katie Zacharia picked as White House press secretary, NYT reports
Katie Zacharia is currently the Senior Communications Advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social
- PUBLISHED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 10:10 PM
Katie Zacharia has been picked as the new White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure from the role in August, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.