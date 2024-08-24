Look: Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcome their first child, share adorable post

Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 9:23 AM Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 9:33 AM

Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Hailey shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Pattie Mallette, Justin's mom, took to social media to congratulate the couple. In a post on X, she said, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a child in May 2024, announcing the good news on Instagram. A representative for Hailey shared that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

Photo: Instagam/Hailey Bieber

In their vow renewal video in May where they announced the pregnancy, Hailey can be seen wearing a long, lacy white dress and a veil. She also provided a couple images of herself and Justin standing in a field. Justin stood behind her, arms around her tummy, displaying their matching wedding bands. She kept her caption simple, just tagging her husband.

Photo: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Hailey earlier addressed rumours about her pregnancy, remarking on if they affected her. "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she told the outlet.

"When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know," she candidly added.