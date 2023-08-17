Journalist, 23, dies after falling 30ft from rope swing near lake in California

She hit the rocks along the shoreline and was given CPR at the site; however, she was pronounced dead at the hospital

Photo: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 4:11 PM

A 23-year-old journalist from Northern California, US, has died after falling 30ft from a rope swing. Kathryn Hoedt worked as a news producer for television station KCRA Channel 3.

“The KCRA 3 News Team is saddened to share the loss of a teammate. A colleague died after an accident at Folsom Lake on Saturday. Kathryn Hoedt, known to the team as Katie, was a member of the morning team,” KCRA 3 announced on its website on August 14.

According to KCRA 3, California State Parks officials confirmed that Hoedt died after she fell from the rope swing at around 12.30pm on August 12 at Folsom Lake near the Rattlesnake Bar Boat Launch area.

Hoedt reportedly hit the rocks along the shoreline, after which her friends helped carry her to a nearby boat ramp where park officials were present. The young journalist was given CPR by an off-duty doctor before she was taken to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, reported the New York Post.

Hoedt’s mother, Beth, told KCRA 3 that she was a “bright light” who was close to her loved ones.

“I can’t believe it’s real, you know, she was such a bright light. Today, I tried to get some work done, and it was really, really hard because I knew Katie’s never going to be calling me again, and it’s going to be just something that I’m never going to get used to,” said Beth.

Hoedt’s father, Andy, said that he was devastated. “She’s just made such a massive impact and only at 23. I just wish she could have been here for another 60, 70 years. I can’t image what she could have done. It’s just devastating to me,” Andy told KCRA 3.

According to Barry Smith, chief ranger of the Gold Fields District of California State Parks, rope swings are not allowed at Folsom Lake, the KCRA 3 report added. Smith said park officials often cut the rope swings at the lake and several such cut ropes were seen at the site of the accident.

Now, Hoedt’s parents have called for more safety at Folsom Lake so that such accidents are not repeated. According to KCRA 3, they said authorities should instal signs, warning against the dangers of rope swings at the lake. “Had Katie seen information like that or signs or been educated, she would have never gotten on that rope swing,” said Hoedt’s mother.

Hoedt obtained a master’s degree from New York University at the age of 21 and produced the 8am show for KCRA. “Our team is heartbroken about the loss of Katie Hoedt,” Derek Schnell, KCRA news director, told The Sacramento Bee.

“She had a vibrant personality, she lit up the newsroom with her enthusiasm and her laughter was contagious. She was also proud to be a journalist and she was deeply committed to serving our community. Katie had a bright future ahead of her and she’ll be deeply missed,” Schnell added.

