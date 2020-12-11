Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time 'Person of the Year'

Filed on December 11, 2020 | Last updated on December 11, 2020 at 09.30 am

The two made history on November 7 when they beat Trump in a bitter election that put him in a small club of presidents who served only one term.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year,” the publication announced Thursday.

The pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who Biden defeated in November’s election.

