Disney says Jimmy Kimmel Live to return on Tuesday after 6 days of suspension

Disney said "Jimmy Kimmel Live" will return to its ABC network lineup on Tuesday, six days after it suspended the talk-show host following threats by the Federal Communications Commission chairman over comments the host had made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In announcing the decision to bring Kimmel back to the airwaves, ABC's parent company said it had suspended production of the show "to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

The Disney statement went on to say the company felt some of Kimmel's comments in question "were ill-timed and thus insensitive." However, after further discussions with the ABC late-night host, "we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney said.

ABC suspended Kimmel's late-night talk show on Wednesday after Carr threatened investigations and regulatory action against licensed broadcasters who aired Kimmel. The owners of dozens of local TV stations affiliated with ABC said they would no longer carry the show, including Nexstar, which needs FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna.

On Friday, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, a Republican, said Carr's threat was dangerous.

US President Donald Trump had previously celebrated the suspension of Kimmel's show from the airwaves and said TV broadcasters should lose their licences over negative coverage of his administration, adding fuel to a national debate over free speech.