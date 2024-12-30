Jimmy Carter passes away: World leaders react to former US President's death

Former US president Jimmy Carter gestures while addressing a press conference April 1, 1999 during his visit to the Indonesian capital. Photo: AFP file

World leaders and U.S. politicians reacted to news that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who as president brokered peace between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work, has died at age 100.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honour of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well."

US Vice President Kamala Harris

"President Jimmy Carter was guided by a deep and abiding faith — in God, in America, and in humanity.

Jimmy Carter’s life is a testament to the power of service — as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion."

US President-elect Donald Trump

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

President George W. Bush

"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.

James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community, and his country. President Carter dignified the office. And his efforts to leave behind a better world didn’t end with the presidency. His work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Centre set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations."

Former US President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

"From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Centre supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn’s devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity — he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres

"President Carter's leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security, including the landmark Camp David Accords, the SALT II Treaty and the Panama Canal Treaties.

President Carter's commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency. He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication. These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations.

President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity."

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

"In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America.

His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world's most prominent leaders in service to humanity."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

"Throughout decades of public service, President Carter embodied integrity, compassion, and a commitment to advancing the freedom, security, and welfare of others.

He channelled that spirit in his foreign policy, from negotiating the return of the Panama Canal to its host nation, to developing arms control agreements with the Soviet Union. And he brought it to his every exchange and conversation, from heads of state to ordinary citizens.

President Carter also showed us what can be achieved through tireless and principled diplomacy, mediating a landmark deal with Israel and Egypt that helped forge peace between two nations that had spent decades at war. His efforts are an important reminder of what’s possible, especially amidst renewed conflict and suffering in the region."

Britain's King Charles

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me. My deepest condolences to the Carter family, his many loved ones, and the American people who are mourning a former President and a lifelong humanitarian. May his selfless service continue to inspire us all for years to come."

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino

"I offer my condolences to the family and to the people and Government of the United States on the death of former President Jimmy Carter. His stint in the White House was marked by difficult times, and were crucial for Panama in negotiating and signing the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which transferred the (Panama) Canal into Panamanian hands and made our country truly sovereign. May his soul rest in peace.”

Venezuelan Government of President Nicolas Maduro

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regrets the death of former President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, and extends its most sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Former President Carter was a man of proven commitment to peace and dialogue. His contributions to global politics and his dedication to peace have left an indelible mark on the world."

French President Emmanuel Macron

"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people."