JetBlue flight hit drone while approaching JFK Airport, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration said it has launched an investigation after a JetBlue flight reported hitting a drone while approaching New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday.

The pilot of the Airbus A321, which had departed from Las Vegas, reported the strike at approximately 3,000 feet altitude while on final approach, the FAA said.

The incident happened around 7.15am EDT, according to the US regulator.

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"The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision,” the airline said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages John F. Kennedy International Airport, was not immediately available for comment.

Monday's incident comes days after a United Airlines flight encountered a drone during its descent into Newark Liberty International Airport — another New York City-area airport — on Friday, according to media reports.

The Port Authority said by email in late May that it was preparing for increased demand "across our facilities", with the New York-New Jersey region hosting matches for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, including the final game on July 19.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on the social media site X on Monday that it and federal partners had seized over 500 drones from restricted airspace across all 11 US host cities since the start of the soccer tournament this month.

Drones should not fly near airports, according to an FAA advisory, which warns that it would be difficult for pilots to see and avoid drones while flying.

The FAA said it receives more than 100 drone-sighting reports near airports monthly. It warned that unauthorised drone operators could face fines or jail time.