Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia on Monday appeared to stabilise the US chip giant, along with the broader stock market and AI ecosystem, but questions linger about the long-term impact of his scandal.

Is Nvidia in the clear?

An internal investigation overseen by independent directors is still underway at Nvidia regarding concerns that Huang might have been the target of an espionage campaign by China.

US government officials, including President Donald Trump, assured Nvidia's board that reinstating the company's cofounder "poses no national security risk".

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In parallel, the US Department of Justice is investigating Megaspeed, a company based in Singapore that allegedly bought processors from Nvidia and routed them to Chinese customers, circumventing US export restrictions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also reportedly launched an investigation into Nvidia's accounting practices and potentially misleading communication to shareholders.

However, the Trump administration has generally avoided going after its allies, so the federal probes might not result in much, Columbia University Professor Eric Talley said.

Will Huang be held accountable?

The embattled chief will nevertheless have to explain himself to lawmakers at a closed-door hearing on December 1 before three House committees.

He will also testify before a Senate committee on December 3 in a hearing that will be livestreamed, while California's attorney general has opened an investigation into the company's chip exports and shareholder disclosures.

There are plenty of regulators who are willing to push back against the Trump administration and ask tough questions, Talley said.

Trump is also known to flip on people whom he no longer considers friends.

"He can become estranged with people, and if that would happen with Jensen Huang, I can imagine a boomerang" on the Trump administration's approach, Talley said.

What does the board's future look like?

Openly opposed to Huang's return before ultimately reinstating him, the board is in a delicate position. Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein predicts its days may be numbered.

A revolt by shareholders, many of whom supported the reinstatement of the 63-year-old entrepreneur, could reshape the board as soon as 2027, since all directors stand for reappointment every year.

If they are spared, the directors could keep Huang on a much "shorter leash" compared to its history of largely deferring to the overwhelming power of this extraordinary executive, Talley said.

What impact will the scandal have on Huang and Nvidia?

"The world is not the same as it was two weeks ago," AI researcher and commentator Gary Marcus wrote on X. "Nvidia is still down a third from what its peak was... (and) reporters are digging around much harder."

Since Huang's resignation, news articles have chipped away at the image of an upbeat, benevolent leader, instead portraying him as a difficult boss and revealing allegations of verbal abuse.

The board's decision "further amplifies the notion that big 'tech bros' don't need to play by the rules like the rest of us do," J. Gold Associates analyst Jack Gold said.

Will Huang's return stabilise the market?

Observers expect a short-term rebound on Wall Street, driven by AI stocks, which began as early as Monday.

AI stocks have fuelled the markets over the past two years, but there's still "a lot of noise about financing, geopolitics, durability and scepticism, even though companies across the AI supply chain keep reporting strong demand," Gabelli Funds portfolio manager Hendi Susanto said.