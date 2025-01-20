JD Vance takes oath of office as Vice President of United States

JD Vance on Monday took oath as the 50th Vice President of the United States at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to the 40-year-old JD Vance, who became the third youngest Vice President of the United States.

JD Vance was with his wife Usha Vance and his three children.

Following the swearing-in of JD Vance, Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President of United States. Trump used the same Bible as Abraham Lincoln while taking the oath of office.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony, Tenor Christopher Macchio performed "Oh, America" in the Capitol Rotunda.

Donald Trump arrived at the US Capitol together with outgoing US President Joe Biden, following pre-inauguration tea at the White House.

Biden told his successor, "welcome home", as he greeted Trump at the White House for the traditional tea ceremony. Biden has also left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.