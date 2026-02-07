Israel's Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Wednesday, discuss Iran
Netanyahu 'believes any negotiations must include limiting ballistic missiles and halting support for Iran's axis,' a statement from his office said
- PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Feb 2026, 9:51 PM
- By:
- Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu's office said on Saturday.
Netanyahu "believes any negotiations must include limiting ballistic missiles and halting support for Iran's axis," a statement from the prime minister's office said.