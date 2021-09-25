Indian PM Modi invites US President Biden to visit India
Modi also praises US Vice President Kamala Harris as a source of inspiration and extends invitation to her to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to visit India, said the Ministry of External Affairs, adding that New Delhi looks forward to the visit of the US leader at the “earliest and mutual convenience”.
“PM Modi invited President Joe Biden to visit India. President Biden noted with thanks and appreciation. We certainly look forward to the visit of the US President at the earliest and mutual convenience,” Shringla said in a special briefing.
Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held his maiden bilateral meeting with US President Biden and attended the Quad leaders Summit.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi praised US Vice President Kamala Harris as a “source of inspiration” while extending an invitation to her to visit India.
“Your election as Vice President of USA has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under President Biden and your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights,” PM Modi said in a joint press conference with Harris after the two leaders met.
“Continuing on this journey of victory, Indians would also want you to continue that in India and therefore they are waiting to welcome you. I extend you an invitation to visit India,” he added.
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi invites US President Biden to...
Modi also praises US Vice President Kamala Harris as a source of... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi to address UN General Assembly...
Modi to discuss global challenges, including Covid-19 pandemic and... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Actor Michael K. Williams' death caused by...
Emmy-nominated actor had been widely hailed for his role in The Wire READ MORE
-
Europe
Merkel makes final push for party, stability in...
German chancellor had planned to keep a low profile in polls as she... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 10 common Arabic words, phrases to know
As thousands of tourists are expected to arrive to the UAE for Expo... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian PM Modi to address UN General Assembly...
Modi to discuss global challenges, including Covid-19 pandemic and... READ MORE
-
World
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' ...
The Nobel Peace Prize winner asks world leaders to ensure that the... READ MORE
-
Europe
Merkel makes final push for party, stability in...
German chancellor had planned to keep a low profile in polls as she... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline