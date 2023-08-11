Indian-origin American man arrested for 'lewd conduct' on flight

He was reportedly seated next to the 14-year-old girl on the airplane

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 3:49 PM

An American man of Indian origin was arrested by the FBI for conducting "lewd" acts while seated next to a minor on a plane from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022.

Dr Sudipta Mohanty, a 33-year-old, was charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

According to official documents, Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. He was reportedly seated next to the 14-year-old girl on the flight.

Half-way through the flight, the girl noticed that Mohanty had covered himself up to his neck with a blanket, and that his leg was bouncing up and down. When she later looked at him she saw that the blanket was on the floor and the man had exposed himself.

The minor then got up and sat elsewhere for the rest of the flight. She informed her family once she arrived in Boston and law enforcement was also notified.

The charge of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

ALSO READ: