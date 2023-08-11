Indian-origin American man arrested for 'lewd conduct' on flight

Wednesday's open letter from media organisations is the latest attempt to influence the debate by companies that have much to lose if AI firms continue to scrape material from the internet without restrictions
An American man of Indian origin was arrested by the FBI for conducting "lewd" acts while seated next to a minor on a plane from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022.
Dr Sudipta Mohanty, a 33-year-old, was charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.
“What Dr. Mohanty is accused of doing in front of a fourteen-year-old girl is reprehensible,” said Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.
According to official documents, Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. He was reportedly seated next to the 14-year-old girl on the flight.
Half-way through the flight, the girl noticed that Mohanty had covered himself up to his neck with a blanket, and that his leg was bouncing up and down. When she later looked at him she saw that the blanket was on the floor and the man had exposed himself.
The minor then got up and sat elsewhere for the rest of the flight. She informed her family once she arrived in Boston and law enforcement was also notified.
The charge of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.
ALSO READ:
Wednesday's open letter from media organisations is the latest attempt to influence the debate by companies that have much to lose if AI firms continue to scrape material from the internet without restrictions
Nicknamed 'Eris', it was officially classified as a variant on July 31 'due to the increasing number of genomes in UK data, and continued growth internationally'
The firm reports a 25% drop in first-half net profit to Dh304 million on the back of softer oil prices and discounts on condensate sales
Even a healthy young person will die after enduring six hours of 35-degree Celsius warmth when coupled with 100% humidity
EG.5.1 was added to the WHO SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring list and has quickly become prevalent in these countries
The explosion at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) damaged 13 of 60 silos, injuring 12 people
Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York