Indian man beheaded in front of family at Houston workplace; consulate issues statement

The Indian consulate in Houston said it is offering all possible assistance to the family after an Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah was "killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Texas."

According to media reports which quoted an arrest affidavit, Chandra was stabbed and beheaded with a machete at the motel where he works.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was allegedly cleaning a room with a co-worker when Chandra approached and informed him not to use a broken washing machine.

The co-worker told police the accused became upset that Chandra was speaking to her to translate instead of talking directly to him.

"Video shows the suspect then exited the motel room and produced a machete from his person and started cutting and stabbing the complainant multiple times," the affidavit states, according to multiple media reports.

Chandra's family tried to stop the suspect, but the man continued stabbing him. He later placed Chandra's head in a dumpster, according to the affidavit.

The Indian consulate in Houston said they are "following up on the matter closely," while the "accused is in the custody of Dallas Police."