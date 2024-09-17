E-Paper

Indian Consulate in New York condemns vandalism of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple

Earlier in July, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was vandalised in Canada's Edmonton

By ANI

Photo: ANI
Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 9:40 AM

The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, labelling it "unacceptable."

India's Consulate General in New York has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities and urged them to take prompt action against perpetrators of this act.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated: "The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable; The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation has urged the US Justice Department to investigate the attack on BAPS Hindu Temple in New York.

Earlier in July, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was vandalised in Canada's Edmonton.

