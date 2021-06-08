Imran Khan condemns killing of Pakistani-Canadian Muslim family

The Prime Minister called it an act of terrorism.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the killing of Pakistani-Canadian Muslim family, calling it an act of terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said he is saddened to learn about the death of the family and urged the international community to be aware of growing Islamophobia in the Western world.

On Monday, a 20-year-old man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province.

Canadian police said it was a “premeditated” attack.

“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

“Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community,” Khan said in his post.

The names of the victims were not released, but they include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl — together representing three generations of the same family.

Waight said local authorities are liaising with federal police and the attorney general about adding “possible terrorism charges”.

