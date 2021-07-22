Immigrants to benefit from Canada's family reunification programme
Applications can be submitted online over a two-week period, starting September 20.
A record number of 40,000 immigrant families will be allowed to sponsor their parents and grandparents to bring them to Canada in 2021.
This means 30,000 additional applications will be accepted as against the annual intake of 10,000 under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), which is aimed at family reunification.
Applications can be submitted online over a two-week period, starting September 20.
Using the random selection process, those whose applications are accepted would be allowed to bring their parents and grandparents to Canada.
Since the sponsors have to show a certain minimum income requirement, the Canadian government has allowed them to include state benefits received during the Covid lockdown towards their income. This will ensure that applicants are not penalised for lost income during the pandemic.
Unveiling the programme, Canadian Immigration Minister Marco E.L. Mendicino said, "The importance of family has never been clearer than during the pandemic. That is why we are delivering on our commitment to help more families reunite in Canada.
"By strengthening the Parents and Grandparents Programme, inviting a record number of sponsors to apply, and by adjusting our requirements to adapt to the current times, we are once again proving our commitment to helping Canadian families stay together, and thrive together."
-
Americas
Immigrants to benefit from Canada's family...
Applications can be submitted online over a two-week period, starting ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Angry Indian farmers gather near parliament to...
'We are here to remind the govt again that the anti-farmer laws need... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Scared of Covid, family hides in tent house for...
They locked themselves in after one of their neighbours died due to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Worst rain in 1,000 years: Thousands evacuated in ...
In Hebei, two people were killed when a tornado struck the city of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'India-UAE flights resumption subject to govt...
It is difficult for the airline to state a conclusive final date for... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Then, Dubai had just one cinema hall: Expat of 57 ...
Ahmad Golchin, founder and CEO of Phars Films Group, has lived a life ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Emirates has refunded Dh8.5b back to...
'Passengers have been extended the option to re-book their tickets... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
The Dubai resident plans to start his own cafeteria; help others who... READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages