'I'm a political prisoner': Trump to appeal verdict as soon as possible

The accused were carrying 1430grams of gold
Donald Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said they would appeal Trump's guilty verdict as soon as possible, after the former president was convicted on Thursday (May 30) in his New York hush money trial.
A New York jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of false accounting in his hush money case in a development that could have major repercussions in his bid to unseat Biden.
The verdict makes Trump the first criminally convicted former US president, but does not prevent him from campaigning for another term. He will be sentenced on July 11.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Donald Trump's campaign website began redirecting visitors to a fundraising page on Thursday (May 30), declaring he was a "political prisoner" moments after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial.
The page crashed within minutes of launching, however, as a surge of Trump supporters overwhelmed WinRed, the official Republican Party donation platform.
Biden, who has been reluctant to discuss the New York case, took advantage of Trump's legal woes to do some fundraising of his own.
"There's only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box," his campaign posted on X.
ALSO READ:
The accused were carrying 1430grams of gold
The country has been gripped by a wave of unprecedented rallies for the past seven weeks since the ruling Georgian Dream party revived the plans
The man killed two human resources directors and a job centre employee, and attempted to kill a company executive following a string of dismissals
The attack triggered global outrage and an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council
The shopping giant has skyrocketed in popularity around the world in recent years, offering a vast selection of clothes and accessories at low prices
Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, and Tom Kerridge, the restaurateur, are among the notable names on the list
Many Palestinians have said they are vulnerable to Israeli attacks wherever they go