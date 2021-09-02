Hurricane Ida: At least 7 dead in New York City after flash floods
City Mayor Bill de Blasio declares a state of emergency
At least seven people died in New York City on Wednesday night as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall swept through the area, police sources told AFP.
New York state governor Kathy Hochul and city mayor Bill de Blasio have declared a state of emergency as the remnants of Storm Ida caused massive flooding in America's financial and cultural capital.
Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.
At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, stretching from just west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.
Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.
