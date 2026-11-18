A series of disruptions in less than a week affecting essential services in the US — from Microsoft and airports to Chase payments and the websites of major global brands — has exposed vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure people rely on to work, travel and transfer money.

Even some of the world's most visited websites, including Zoom, news network CNN, financial institution HSBC, and home furnishings retailer Ikea, were reportedly hacked in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones. On Tuesday, a top-secret network that the US National Security Agency uses for internal communications went down.

The pressing question now is: ‘How much control does the public really have when the digital systems they depend on fail?’

"You can have money in your bank account and a confirmed airline ticket, yet still be unable to pay or travel. Governments and companies need to recognise what that helplessness feels like," Rayad Kamal Ayub, managing director of the UAE-based Rayad Group, told Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

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Microsoft's disruption began on November 12, affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Its preliminary account described network changes that exposed a dormant software defect. The following day, departures were halted across all airports in the US. Then, Chase payments slowed; and came news of a malicious JavaScript aimed at visitors to the websites of 178 organisations across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform.

"What troubles me is how little control people have when these systems fail," said Ayub, noting there is no established link connecting all four incidents. Microsoft and Chase described technical faults. US aviation officials also identified technical problems and found no indication of an attack. Optimizely confirmed a separate cyberattack.

“Treating them as one coordinated assault would go beyond the evidence, but the sequence is alarming enough even without making that claim,” Ayub added.

He pointed out: "We hear the phrase technical issue so often that it risks becoming an excuse. A customer deserves more than an apology after the system comes back. Explain what went wrong, why the safeguards missed it and what has actually changed."

Straight answer

For Ayub, an explanation about overloaded servers offers only part of the answer. “The public need to know why a change could cause such widespread trouble and whether the recovery arrangements have improved,” he added.

Brett Calapp, entrepreneur and cofounder of Wandando, said businesses should pay closer attention to the uncertainty their customers face during an outage. "People want a straight answer: Has my payment gone through? Is my information safe? What can I do now? If a company cannot answer immediately, it should say so and give a clear time for the next update,” Calapp underscored.

"When someone opens a bank's website, they trust the name above the door. They cannot inspect every supplier working behind it. That is the bank's responsibility, and the same applies to an airline or retailer,” he added.

Trust issue

For London-based investor Bundeep Singh Rangar, the concern over customer trust extends to the responsibility companies have for the third-party systems they rely on.

He said: "I would want to see a business demonstrate how it keeps operating when an essential supplier fails. A recovery plan sitting in a folder tells me very little. The real test is whether staff can use it under pressure.”

“The immediate outages may have eased or been resolved but the harder work is establishing whether the weaknesses have been contained and whether affected customers have recovered,” Rangar added.

Ayub, meanwhile, pointed out the recent digital outages have exposed the vulnerabilities of smaller countries, noting with fewer resources, a comparable disruption in the US could take much longer time and sources to overcome.

“Disruption to logistics could delay medicines or imported goods. A shortage of specialist engineers, replacement equipment or emergency funding could leave essential services waiting on help from abroad. If payment systems or public services were affected, families could struggle to receive wages and benefits,” he explained, noting “these consequences are real.”

Following the spate of online woes, Ayub resolved: "I would ask every minister and chief executive one question: If your most important system stopped tomorrow morning, how would the people who depend on you get through the day?”

“Unless you have properly tested that answer, you do not yet know how prepared you are."