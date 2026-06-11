Honda recalls 1 million US cars for tyre kit defect, Ford to fix 548,000 units over console problem

As a remedy, US dealers will inspect, fix and replace the defects free of charge, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 12:01 PM
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Ford is recalling 548,463 vehicles in the United States over an issue with the center console, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The issue relates to the console's chrome plating, which may bubble and peel over time, potentially resulting in sharp edges. Passengers who come in contact with these edges face an increased risk of injury, the regulator said.

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The recall, which affects certain 2018-2024 Ford Expedition vehicles, may have been caused by the center console chrome trim that was manufactured by a supplier using parameters that did not meet Ford specifications, the NHTSA said

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Earlier, NHTSA announced Honda Motor America is recalling 1,049,883 vehicles in the US due to a defect in the tyre repair kit. The issue involves a faulty sealant bottle, in which pressure can build up, potentially causing the cap to detach and become a projectile, the regulator said.

The recall includes certain Honda Accord Hybrid, CR-V Fuel Cell EV, and CR-V Hybrid vehicles, the US safety regulator said.

As a remedy for the recall, US dealers will repair the defects free of charge, as per NHTSA regulation

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