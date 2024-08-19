Hollywood stars to add sizzle to Democrats' convention

US rapper Cardi B, singer Katy Perry, and singer-actress Janelle Monae are among the star who have publicly backed Kamala Harris. — AFP

A month after turning its back on the Democrats, Hollywood is sending star power to the party's national convention this week to formally nominate Kamala Harris for US president.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Legend, Billy Porter and Mindy Kaling are among the entertainment luminaries expected in Chicago, site of the four-day Democratic National Convention that starts on Monday.

Kaling, known for long-running comedy hit The Office, was one of four hosts selected to emcee primetime events on the convention stage, along with Scandal co-stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn and The View commentator Ana Navarro. Each will host one night, providing introductions and periodic remarks, much like an Oscars host.

Other celebrities will headline nighttime parties and concerts and, in the case of Veep TV star Louis-Dreyfus, moderate a policy discussion with female governors.

The enthusiasm marks a major turnaround from mid-July, when George Clooney and other frustrated stars publicly called for President Joe Biden to exit the race. Some had threatened to withhold campaign contributions to the party.

Feelings changed when Biden ended his re-election bid and support swelled around Vice-President Harris, who as a native Californian is no stranger to Hollywood, having served the state as both attorney general and a US senator.

Now, actors and musicians are clamouring to appear at the convention or other Harris events, say political consultants.

"They are organically, authentically excited about this ticket, not just as celebrities but as people, as parents, as creators," said Donna Bojarsky, a Democratic strategist who has worked with celebrities.

Other stars may step into the spotlight inside the convention hall. Buzz is building around pop superstar Beyonce, given her past support for Democrats.

In 2013, Beyonce sang the National Anthem at President Barack Obama's inauguration. And in 2016, she and husband Jay-Z headlined a concert urging people to vote for Hillary Clinton.

More recently, the Grammy winner granted the Harris campaign permission to use the song Freedom to pump up crowds at public events, according to CNN. Last year, Beyonce gifted a pair of concert tickets to Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

Beyonce's publicist did not respond to requests for comment on whether the singer would take part in the convention.

Many Hollywood actors, producers and filmmakers view Harris as their hometown candidate.

She shares a home with Emhoff, a former entertainment lawyer, in the celebrity enclave of Brentwood on the west side of Los Angeles. Media executives and stars got to know her during her campaigns for state office and for president in 2020.

In some Democratic circles, however, there is a worry that too many celebrity supporters could fuel a backlash. Some felt Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election, created an image of elitism with a long parade of stars campaigning for her. Bojarsky does not share that concern. She believes entertainers' support helps candidates by drawing the attention of the media and the public, and by providing validation in a celebrity-driven culture. For Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, celebrity endorsements may be more significant than in the past, she said. "This campaign is about the zeitgeist," Bojarsky said. "It's about the place to be, about where people's hearts and minds want to be." When celebrities back a candidate, "it solidifies this notion that this is where you want to be", she said. While Hollywood names tend to support Democrats, Republican candidate Donald Trump brought out some famous backers at the his party's convention in Milwaukee in July. Country singer Lee Greenwood, pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley were among those who appeared on his behalf. The Democratic convention will reach beyond traditional Hollywood. A blue carpet will be rolled out for social media stars where they can create content to share with their followers. Comedian and actor Matt Friend will conduct interviews that will be featured on Snapchat.

After the convention, Hollywood figures are expected to appear at campaign rallies and get-out-the-vote drives in the weeks leading up to the November 5 election.