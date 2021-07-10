Americas
Haiti urges US, UN to send troops to stabilise country: minister

AFP/Haiti
Filed on July 10, 2021
AFP

Mercenaries could destroy infrastructure to create chaos, Mathias Pierre warns.


Haiti has asked Washington and the UN to send troops to help secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a government minister said Friday.

After Moise was killed Wednesday "we thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP.




