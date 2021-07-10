Haiti urges US, UN to send troops to stabilise country: minister
Mercenaries could destroy infrastructure to create chaos, Mathias Pierre warns.
Haiti has asked Washington and the UN to send troops to help secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a government minister said Friday.
After Moise was killed Wednesday "we thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Family's football rivalry comes to fore as ...
Argentina is facing Brazil in the Copa America cup final this Sunday. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
G20 ministers set to green light historic global...
World's biggest economies are seeking to ensure multinational... READ MORE
-
Americas
Haiti urges US, UN to send troops to stabilise...
Mercenaries could destroy infrastructure to create chaos, Mathias... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Teachers travel by camel to teach students ...
Teachers travel thrice a day to reach schools in Rajasthan. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 48°C, humid...
The NCM has forecast a general increase in temperature on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney warned of worse days ahead
Fifty new cases of community transmission reported in Australian city. READ MORE
-
MENA
Zul Hijjah moon not sighted; Eid Al Adha on July...
UAE residents to get a long Eid break this month. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light