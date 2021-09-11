Google adding dark mode to search on desktop

The setting will roll out "over the next few weeks"

Tech giant Google is finally adding a dark mode for its search engine on the desktop.

For those who prefer to avoid bright web pages, this new development by Google would prove to do wonders.

The Verge informed that users can make the changes by going to Settings > Search Settings > Appearance.

After the process, the settings will give an option to the user to choose light, dark, or device default, which will automatically follow the computer’s mode.

The Appearance option may not be available to all the users as The Verge quoted Google saying the setting will be “rolling out over the next few weeks,” as many of its updates do.

Google has been testing the dark mode search for a while now. The testing of the same for desktops was reported back in February.

Many of Google’s Android and iOS apps, including the main Google search app, have also had a dark mode for a while now.