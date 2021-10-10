George Clooney rules out political career, sees US recovery post-Trump
Hollywood star says he would rather have a nice life and is looking to reduce his workload
George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload.
Nevertheless, the 60-year-old actor and director waded into politics during an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Clooney, a long-time supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, described America as a country that is still recovering from the damage caused by Donald Trump.
When asked whether he had any intentions of running for office, Clooney was quick to dismiss the idea.
“No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” said Clooney, who appeared on the show to promote his new movie, The Tender Bar.
Clooney said he planned to take on fewer projects while he is healthy and can still “play basketball and do the things I love.”
“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years,” he said. “In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”
Clooney shrugged off concerns about Biden’s sagging poll numbers, saying the president is still struggling with Trump’s legacy.
“It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s going to be OK his first day in school,” Clooney said. “There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, there’s a lot of healing that has to happen, and its going to take time.”
Trump remains a factor in U.S. politics, Clooney said, adding that he hopes Americans have “a little better sense” than to return him to the White House.
“It’s so funny, because he was just this knucklehead,” Clooney said. “I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was.”
-
Americas
George Clooney rules out political career, sees...
Hollywood star says he would rather have a nice life and is looking... READ MORE
-
News
India: Kolkata club builds Burj Khalifa pandal...
It was a structure that made the Bengali community in Dubai proud. READ MORE
-
Europe
Czech president Zeman rushed to hospital a day...
Doctor's yet to give details on his condition. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for...
The new rules take effect on Monday READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed thanks creators who brought his...
Dubai Ruler tours the Vision Pavilion that's based on his book, My... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Real-life 'Squid Game' comes to Abu Dhabi
Get ready to play Red Light, Green Light; Dalgona game; and odd-or-... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle cocaine
The consignment is the region’s largest drug seizure READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
3-day holiday in UAE: Top things to do at Expo...
Watch colourful parades, listen to Sami Yusuf or Junoon live, or be... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury