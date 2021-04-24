- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Gender reveal party using 36kg explosives triggers earthquake reports
The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police.
One New Hampshire family’s gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said.
Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday evening. They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.
The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of it, police said.
The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.
Nearby residents said the blast rocked their homes. Some reported property damage, NBC 10 Boston reported.
“We heard this god-awful blast,” Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told the television station. “It knocked pictures off our walls... I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.”
Taglieri’s husband, Matt, told the TV station that neighbours reported cracks in the foundation of their homes.
No injuries were reported, police said.
The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and they will make a determination on charges.
-
Americas
Gender reveal party using 36kg explosives...
The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indonesia military says missing submarine has sunk
Search party had recovered fragments from the vessel. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Plane takes off with just one infected...
The decision was reached after five hours of talks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Pakistan foundation offers...
#IndiaNeedsOxygen has been trending at number one in Pakistan. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli