Commentary: GCC families must rethink US education plans under new visa rules

The author is legal director at The American Legal Center in Dubai and a specialist in US EB-5 investor visas.

For decades, studying, or participating in a cultural exchange in the United States came with a degree of certainty. Once admitted under the appropriate visa category, individuals can remain in the country for the duration of their academic program or assignment, provided they continued to comply with the terms of their visa.

That certainty may now be changing.

The Trump administration has recently announced plans to replace the longstanding "duration of status" framework with fixed periods of admission for many foreign students, journalists and exchange visitors. While this may sound like a technical immigration change, its practical impact could be significant for families across the UAE and the wider GCC who view the US as a destination for education, research and professional development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The proposal does not prevent qualified applicants from obtaining visas. Instead, it changes what happens after arrival in the US. Rather than remaining for as long as they maintain their status, many individuals may need to apply for extensions if their studies, research or assignments continue beyond the initial period granted.

That introduces a new layer of uncertainty.

For students, particularly those pursuing master's degrees, doctoral programs or research-based studies, an immigration extension could become another milestone to navigate alongside exams, internships and graduation requirements. Journalists covering long-term stories and cultural exchange participants may face similar administrative hurdles if their assignments extend beyond the original admission period.

For families in the UAE, this matters because the GCC has long been home to one of the world's most internationally mobile populations. Whether they are Emiratis, Arab expatriates, or Indian and Pakistani professionals living in the Gulf, many parents invest years planning their children's education in the US. Predictability has always been an important part of that decision. Any increase in immigration uncertainty naturally becomes part of the conversation.

Does this mean the US is closing its doors? Not at all.

The US continues to attract some of the world's best students, researchers and professionals. American universities remain among the strongest globally, and legitimate applicants should continue to qualify for visas if they meet the legal requirements.

What is changing is the level of oversight. The immigration process appears to be shifting toward greater monitoring and more frequent interaction with immigration authorities during a person's stay, rather than simply at the visa application stage.

It is also important to distinguish between temporary visas and permanent immigration pathways. These proposed changes primarily affect nonimmigrant visa categories such as students, journalists and exchange visitors. They do not directly alter immigrant programs such as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which remains a separate legal pathway for families seeking permanent residence in the United States.

From my conversations with families across the GCC, I expect more parents to ask whether relying solely on a student visa remains the best long-term strategy, or whether broader immigration planning should begin much earlier. That is especially true for families who already envision building careers or businesses in the US after graduation.

Another question many applicants are asking is whether these changes will make visa processing faster.

I would not expect that outcome.

The objective appears to be greater immigration oversight rather than increased processing efficiency. In practice, requiring more extension applications could create additional administrative work for both applicants and immigration authorities.

The proposal is also likely to face legal challenges. Universities, media organizations and immigration advocacy groups are expected to scrutinize whether the administration has complied with US administrative law and acted within its legal authority. However, applicants should not assume that a lawsuit will immediately suspend the policy. Immigration litigation often takes months or even years to resolve, and courts frequently allow new rules to remain in effect while those cases proceed.

For GCC families, the message is straightforward. This is not a reason to abandon plans to study or work in the US. It is, however, a reminder that immigration planning has become just as important as academic planning. Understanding the legal landscape before applying may prove just as valuable as choosing the right university.

The American dream remains very much alive. It simply requires more planning than ever before.