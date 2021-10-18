Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
Colin Powell, the first black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from Covid-19 complications, his family said in a statement.
“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family said in a post on his Facebook page.
Also read:
>> Powell regrets what he told UN about Iraq’s WMDs
As a four-star Army general, he was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which U.S.-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighbouring Kuwait.
Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush.
-
Americas
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of ...
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under... READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook eyes 10,000 jobs to build 'metaverse'
Metaverse will blur the lines between the physical world and the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Deep 5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes northern,...
The island is prone to seismic activity READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Singapore to expand no-quarantine scheme...
The lane with South Korea will start November 15 READ MORE
-
Americas
Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies of ...
He was chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 'Smart pants' to treat knee,...
Through vibration sensors on the wrist that monitor hand movement,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 142 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 258,717 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for your Golden Visa at Gitex...
Officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners... READ MORE
News
UAE: Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules