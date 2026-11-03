Florida plane crash that killed 9 carried family, including 2 children, on vacation

Among the nine people aboard a private jet that plummeted to the ground Sunday afternoon in Florida were a 20-year-old co-pilot and a Texas family that included two young children.

Everyone on the Bahamas-bound flight, which also carried a nanny to the children and two more friends of the family, died when the Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, leaving a smouldering crater and wreckage in the street.

The pilot was Jeff Gregory, an aviator with years of experience, according to April Honnen, his former employer. His co-pilot was Nathalia Filgueiras.

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Filgueiras, of Boca Raton, Florida, had logged more than 1,300 hours of flight time and received her pilot’s license at 17, according to her mother, Camila Corteleti. She said her daughter had worked for Upper Jets, a private charter firm based in Fort Lauderdale, and was co-pilot of Sunday’s flight.

According to a joint statement Monday by the families of the people on board, the plane’s passengers included Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp and their two children, Emma and Charlie. The family lived in Austin, Texas, in a neighborhood of bungalows and live oaks west of downtown. Robinson was a founder and CEO of several technology companies. Sharp worked in public relations and had recently opened a ceramics studio.

“They were exceptional people,” said Kevin Sims, who sold a home to the family in 2019 and saw them trick-or-treating on Halloween. “They were young, dynamic, kind, generous, warm.”

With them on the plane were Anita Maria Cetina, a nanny who “cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion,” the family statement said, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, who were “full of joy and adventure.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into the crash, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Upper Jets, the private charter firm, is cooperating with the authorities “to ensure an objective understanding of what occurred,” Thomas Noetzel, director of operations, said in a statement Monday.

Thomas B. Chapman, a member of the NTSB, told reporters at a Monday afternoon news conference in Florida that investigators had not yet recovered a cockpit voice recorder, and that they could not yet say whether one was on the plane.

The agency has just begun documenting the crash scene, which will take several days, said Timothy W. Monville, an investigator with the board.