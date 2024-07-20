Flights resume after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:28 PM

Planes were gradually taking off again Saturday after global airlines, banks and media were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.

Passenger crowds had swelled at airports on Friday as dozens of flights were cancelled after an update to a program operating on Microsoft Windows crashed systems worldwide.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

By Saturday, officials said the situation had returned virtually to normal in airports across Germany and France, as Paris prepared to welcome millions for the Olympic Games starting on Friday.

Multiple US airlines and airports across Asia said they had resumed operations, with check-in services restored in Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand, and mostly back to normal in India, Indonesia and at Singapore's Changi Airport as of Saturday afternoon.

"There are no long queues at the airports as we experienced yesterday," Airports of Thailand president Keerati Kitmanawat told reporters.

Microsoft said the issue began at 1900 GMT on Thursday, affecting Windows users running the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity software.

In a Saturday blog post, CrowdStrike said it had released an update on Thursday night that caused a system crash and the infamous "blue screen of death" fatal error message.

CrowdStrike said it had rolled out a fix for the problem and the company's boss, George Kurtz, told US news channel CNBC he wanted to "personally apologise to every organisation, every group and every person who has been impacted".

The company also said it could take a few days for a full return to normal.

US President Joe Biden's team was talking to CrowdStrike and those affected by the glitch "and is standing by to provide assistance as needed", the White House said in a statement.

"Our understanding is that flight operations have resumed across the country, although some congestion remains," a senior US administration official said.

Reports from the Netherlands and Britain suggested health services might have been affected by the disruption, meaning the full impact might not yet be known.

Media companies were also hit, with Britain's Sky News saying the glitch had ended its Friday morning news broadcasts, and Australia's ABC similarly reporting major difficulties.

Australian, British and German authorities warned of an increase in scam and phishing attempts following the outage, including people offering to help reboot computers and asking for personal information or credit card details.

Banks in Kenya and Ukraine reported issues with their digital services, while some mobile phone carriers were disrupted and customer services in a number of companies went down.

"The scale of this outage is unprecedented, and will no doubt go down in history," said Junade Ali of Britain's Institution of Engineering and Technology, adding that the last incident approaching the same scale was in 2017.

While some airports halted all flights, in others airline staff resorted to manual check-ins for passengers, leading to long lines and frustrated travellers.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially ordered all flights grounded "regardless of destination", though airlines later said they were re-establishing their services and working through the backlog.

India's largest airline Indigo said operations had been "resolved", in a statement posted on X.

"We are diligently working to resume normal operations, and we expect this process to extend into the weekend," the carrier said Saturday.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia said it was still trying to get back online and had been "working around the clock towards recovering its departure control systems". It recommended passengers arrive early at airports and be ready for "manual check-in" at airline counters.

Chinese state media said Beijing's airports had not been affected.

Companies were left patching up their systems and trying to assess the damage, even as officials tried to tamp down panic by ruling out foul play.

According to CrowdStrike's Saturday blog, the issue was "not the result of or related to a cyberattack".

CrowdStrike boss Kurtz said in a statement his teams were "fully mobilised" to help affected customers and "a fix has been deployed".