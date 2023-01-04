FIFA boss Infantino under fire in Pele wake selfie row

Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
IFA chief Gianni Infantino insisted Wednesday he would never be disrespectful to Pele as he came under fire over a photo call at the Brazilian legend's wake.
Infantino took a selfie with some of Pele's old teammates on Monday right beside the open coffin of the three-time World Cup winner.
The Swiss said he took the photo as Pele's friends seemed unable to operate their mobile phones.
"I took the phone of one of them and took the photo of all of us for him," Infantino insisted.
"If being helpful to a teammate of Pele creates criticism I'm happy to take it and will continue to be helpful wherever I can to those having contributed to write legendary pages of football.
"I have so much respect and admiration for Pele and for that ceremony yesterday that I would never do anything that would be disrespectful in any way whatsoever," Infantino said.
Brazil gave Pele a powerful send off starting with a day-long wake at the Santos stadium.
Santos said more than 230,000 people had attended his 24-hour wake in the Vila Belmiro stadium.
At the funeral a more sombre tone was set as Pele's tearful widow Marcia Cibele Aoki was embraced by the equally moved newly-sworn in president Lula.
Pele died Thursday at age 82 after a battle with cancer.
Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects