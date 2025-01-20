Emerging markets warily await Trump's first moves

A hat in support of Donald Trump, after he won the US presidential election, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on November 6, 2024. Reuters File Photo

Most emerging market (EM) stocks and currencies tiptoed higher on Monday as the dollar felt pressure globally heading into Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president later in the day.

Investors were largely in watch mode given the uncertainty Trump poses for developing economies. The main global gauge of EM currencies was up 0.2% on the day but is down more than 2% since Trump won election in November.

Overnight in Asia, the battered Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee and Korean won all nudged higher. South Africa's rand then did the same along with most of emerging Europe, including a 0.3% gain for the Hungarian forint.

Monday's early fireworks though came in Mozambique where its sole international market bond tumbled almost 2.5 cents on the dollar after Bloomberg reported that the new government is weighing a debt restructuring.

That follows weeks of deadly protests in the wake of a hotly contested presidential election in October.

Mexico, which has some of the most widely traded currency and bond markets in emerging markets, is likely to be in the spotlight with Trump expected to kick off by cracking down on illegal immigration within hours of his swearing-in.

The Mexican peso has depreciated more than 3.5% since November but is down much more over the last year as its domestic politics have also caused unease for investors.

The threat of tariffs has overshadowed the outlook for growth across EMs, with local markets also grappling with the possibility of Fed interest rates remaining elevated for longer if tariffs and tax cuts keep U.S. inflation up.

Despite Monday's weakness, the dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of major peers - is hovering near its highest level in over two years.

"FX markets are overvaluing the broad dollar (DXY) by around 3%, similar to over-valuation levels observed during Trump's first term (in 2017-21)," said Robert Sockin, senior global economist at Citi.